A 34-year-old police officer arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery has been remanded in custody, while his 45-year-old co-accused was granted bail by the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Monday.

Constable Tshifhiwa Ramarumo and cash-in-transit security officer, Matome Rathidili allegedly attempted to rob security guards who were loading an ATM at a filling station in Madombidzha outside Louis Trichardt, two weeks ago.

The case against Constable Ramarumo and Rathidili has been postponed to Thursday this week. The case was postponed for further investigation and also for a formal bail application to be made by Ramarumo.

Ramarumo has been remanded in custody while his co-accused, Rathidili was granted bail of R5 000. The two are facing charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The armed robbery failed after the driver of the cash van managed to speed off.

Police Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says on the day, cash-in-transit guards were about to load the ATM when they were attacked by eight suspects. The suspects shot at the cash-in-transit van but the driver fled.

No cash was taken during the incident.

Ramarumo and Rathidili were arrested on Sunday at their homes in the Tshilwavhusiku area outside Louis Trichardt.

Police believe that Rathidili provided inside information about the cash van to the group of suspects as he works for the same cash-in-transit company.

Rathidili was not on duty on the day of the attempted robbery. The other six suspects are still at large.

Meanwhile, in another case involving police officers, Warrant officer Michael Raedani and Sergeant Reuben Madida will appear at the Mutale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for armed robbery.

Raedani and Madida allegedly robbed a fellow police officer and his wife of cash and state tablets at gunpoint at Khubvi outside Thohoyandou.