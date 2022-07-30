Police in the Northern Cape have arrested 65 suspects for various crimes including illegal mining, trafficking of firearms and ammunition, human trafficking and theft of motor vehicles during a cross-border operation as part of the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Operation Gijima.

Police ran the operation at the Namakwa and ZF Mgcawu Districts together with the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation between 27-29 July 2022.

The focus areas of the operation were the Vioolsdrift Port of Entry between South Africa and Namibia on the N7 as well as the Nakop Port of Entry on the N10 which is 130 kilometres from Upington.

According to police spokesperson Marshay Gamieldien, the efforts of the operation looked to address motor vehicle theft, illicit drug trafficking, illicit trafficking of firearms and ammunition, human trafficking and smuggling, smuggling of minerals, theft of copper cables, wildlife related crimes as well crimes committed during the timeframe of Operation Gijima.

“Tracing operations for national and daily wanted suspects were also conducted in the two districts which resulted in the apprehension and arrests of two suspects who are on the national wanted list and 16 suspects on the daily wanted list,” confirmed Gamieldien, who added that police also arrested suspects for cable theft, rape and wildlife related crimes.

