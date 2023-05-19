Police say that the task team that was deployed by the National Commissioner of Police General Fannie Masemola to clamp down on cross-border crime in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has arrested 59 suspects since its deployment three months ago.

The team was established following a community engagement with Police Minister Bheki Cele and Masemola. Issues of cross border crime, particularly around the movement of stolen vehicles in the area, has exacerbated in recent months.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, “Since the deployment 51 750 persons as well as 27 663 vehicles have been searched, 40 cases are under investigation with 59 arrests. 26 vehicles and 18 firearms have since been recovered. Amongst those arrested is a notorious criminal who has been on the police radar on suspicion of hijacking SUVs and LDVs. These vehicles would then be smuggled across the border to Mozambique.”