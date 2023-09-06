Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the border post upgrades and redesign public-private project, is expected to create 38 000 jobs during the construction period.

He says it will be a multi-billion-rand project which bidders will have to detail in their proposals. Motsoaledi says the border construction process will be undertaken in phases starting from the fourth quarter of next year.

Bidders are expected to respond by the 4th of March 2024.

Motsoaledi adds, “In our request for proposals, we are expecting the prospective partner to come and install the latest technology such as Gamma Ray scanners such that each truck can drive through them. Gamma Ray technology can pick anything from illicit cigarettes to paper money and human beings. Some ports in other jurisdictions are still using X-ray technology which we regard as outdated.”

Earlier, Motsoaledi spoke exclusively to SABC News on the upgrades of our borders.

VIDEO | Progress made in redeveloping SA’s six busiest ports of entry: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi