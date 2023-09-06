Government has announced a public-private partnership for the redesign and modernisation of the country’s six busiest land border posts.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that a request for proposals was issued on 3 September, asking the private sector to submit their proposals for the project.

He says the modernisation project is aimed at enhancing regional economic integration, improving revenue collection and to halt illegal migration among other factors.

Motsoaledi was addressing the media in Pretoria.

“The six earmarked ports of entry are Beitbridge Border Post between SA and Zimbabwe, Lebombo Border Post between Mozambique and SA, Maseru Bridge between Lesotho and SA, Ficksburg between Lesotho and South Africa, Kopfotein between SA and Botswana and Oshoek between SA and Eswatini.”

“The re-development of the ports will result in the efficient cross boarder movement of people, goods and services, the improved administration of persons entering and leaving the republic,” adds the minister.

