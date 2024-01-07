Four men fatally shot in Ugie, Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rural Eastern Cape town of Ugie was rocked by a multiple murder on Saturday night when four men were shot and killed.

Police spokesperson, Siphokazi Mawisa, says it is alleged the men were driving in Ntokozweni township when they were ambushed and the vehicle they were travelling came under fire. The four men, aged 30 to 35 were killed in the attack.

Mawisa says the men are believed to be from Engcobo.

“A case of murder (four counts) is under investigation. The motive for the fatal attack is yet to be established. Police are appealing to the communities to assist them in positively identifying the deceased persons as well as with any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.”

#sapsEC Four men shot and killed last night 06/01 at Ntokozweni Location outside Ugie. They were ambushed while driving in their car and were shot at by suspects. Info -> D/Sgt Mzwabantu Baphi 083 510 7836, #CrimeStop 08600 10111 or #MySAPSApp. NPhttps://t.co/hzXAbB3pUy pic.twitter.com/QiApTJuR5E — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 7, 2024