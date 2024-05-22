Police, mine rescue team retrieve remains of charred body

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police and a mine rescue team are currently at a crime scene at a disused mine in Welkom in the Free State to retrieve the remains of a charred body.

This comes after 19-year-old Thato Tumahole went missing on the 10th of this month.

Tumahole’s boyfriend has confessed to the police that he dumped her body in the mine shaft.

Police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng says the investigation team has confirmed that there is a body in the mine shaft.

”Investigation led us to the boyfriend who pointed the crime scene and that’s when we managed to see that there are charred body inside this unused shaft. That’s when the suspects was arrested on the 16th of May. That’s why for now, the investigation team together with the mine rescue has engaged the mine so that we can be able to retrieve the body,” says Thakeng.

