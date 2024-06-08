Over 100 suspects arrested in Fochville to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 100 suspects arrested in Fochville, west of Johannesburg, will soon appear in the local magistrates’ court. They were detained during the police’s Operation Shanela in the area.

Police spokesperson Solomon Sibiya explains the charges that the suspects face.

Sibiya says, “The arrests were for various crimes including murder, rape, armed robbery, house robbery, assault, contravention of immigration laws, unauthorised liquor selling, illegal mining, and possession of gold-bearing material.”

Meanwhile, the case of a 40-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend has been postponed to Thursday next week in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg.

Sibusiso Zitha is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape, 38.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with Letlape’s murder. Her lifeless body was found at her boyfriend’s home in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, last week. The accused handed himself over to the police on the weekend after being on the run for several days.

It is reported that the accused has a pending warrant of arrest on assault. The court case was postponed to June 13, 2024, for a bail application.



