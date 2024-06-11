Officer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife and siblings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela has sentenced 39-year-old police officer Cedrick Khoza to three life terms in prison for killing his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi and her two siblings.

The incident happened in Masoyi near Whiteriver in April last year.

Khoza had invited his brother and sister-in-law seeking assistance in solving his marital problems.

During the talks, he withdrew his firearm and shot his wife and her siblings.

High Court Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo has described Khoza as a disgrace to the police profession.