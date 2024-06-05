DNA identifies Thato Tumahole’s remains

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DNA results have confirmed that the human remains found in a Welkom mine shaft are those of Thato Tumahole.

Tumahole, who was 19 years old, was reported missing on May 10 and a police investigation led to the arrest of her boyfriend for kidnapping.

The 22-year-old suspect, Katleho Seape, confessed to killing Tumahole.

Seape is expected to appear in court on Friday on charges of murder and violating a human corpse.

Free State Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele shared some details about the investigation: “It was confirmed that the human remains found were indeed those of Thato Tumahole, a Grade 12 learner of Welkom High School who was reported missing. More charges which have been added against a 22-year-old suspect, Mamello Katleho Seape, are murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a human corpse.”

