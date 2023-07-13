Police are maintaining a strong presence on the N12 Highway near Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg. This follows a violent protest on Wednesday when protesters attempted to burn a truck.

The Joburg Metro Police Spokesperson Xolani Fihla says residents of an informal settlement are along the highway to protest over a lack of water in the area.

“Police are closely monitoring the N12 between Golden Highway and Klipspruit Valley Road next to the Slovo Informal Settlement which was blocked off yesterday afternoon with burning tyres due to protest action by residents of the informal settlement. A truck was set alight allegedly by protesters but it was immediately extinguished before it was engulfed in fire. The driver managed to escape unharmed and no other injuries were reported.”