Police launch manhunt after Minister, bodyguards robbed on N3

Police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for robbing the Transport Minister, Sindiswa Chikunga, and two of her bodyguards on the N3 highway between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.

The incident happened on Monday. The national police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, says personal belongings and two service pistols were stolen.

“A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident to bring to book those responsible for this attack. The SAPS is committed to executing its mandate of protecting the executive of the country and the community at large. VIP protection is one of the key priority areas for the SAPS and has been undertaken with excellence over the years. We endeavor to continue to serve and protect while observing all aspects of our VIP protection protocols.

#sapsHQ Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery incident that took place on 06 November 2023, on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg. Personal belongings and two SAPS service pistols were stolen during the incident. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ML… pic.twitter.com/mvQA4ytIoQ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 7, 2023