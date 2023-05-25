Detectives are trying to establish what lead to the murder of four people in the upmarket suburb of Constantia in Cape Town. The bodies of two men and two women believed to be from Bulgarian were discovered on Thursday morning.

The killings have sent shockwaves through the upmarket neighbourhood. Police were called to the scene on Thursday morning, where they found the four victims. Police say they could be between the ages of 40 and 50.

All four had gunshot wounds.

“The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent. Police were summoned to the crime scene after the discovery was made. The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and violent crime detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders,” says Police spokesperson, Andre Traut

A neighbour speaks

One of their neighbours has spoken out, saying the brutal killings have shocked her. Wishing to remain anonymous, she said the victims kept to themselves and were always surrounded by bodyguards.

“Curtains were always closed, bodyguards, very secretive, never really engaged with neighbours. I have spoken to the two bodyguards that I know of. I have spoken to them on a few occasions, when I was walking my dogs they were walking their dogs. Nobody actually knew what went on behind the gates here. We all questioned and wondered. But obviously devastating for families involved.”

Murders condemned

The Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has condemned the killings.

“I urge the public to assist all law enforcement agencies to make any information they might have available. I will engage the SAPS provincial commissioner to keep me updated on how the investigation is progressing. Those who committed this horrific crime must immediately be found and be convicted. We have to stop all forms of killings.”

The motive for the murders is still to be determined.