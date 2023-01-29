Police in the Northern Cape have welcomed the recent sentencing of various rapists in the province to a combined 83 years in prison.

Police Spokesperson Sergio Kock says in one of the cases a 36-year-old man was sentenced to eight years for raping a 19-year-old woman in Van Wyksvlei.

In Kamieskroon, a man was sentenced to 22 years for raping a 33-year-old woman.

In Kuruman, a 28-year-old man was sentenced to 28 years for housebreaking and rape for raping a 30-year-old woman in 2019.

Kock says fighting violence against women remains a priority.

“The SAPS management welcomed the various sentences recently handed down to perpetrators of sexual offenses across the province. Crimes against women and children remain a priority for the SAPS. Therefore, no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that perpetrators, thereof, are behind bars and brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, police at Roodepan in Kimberley in the Northern Cape say they’ve arrested 20 wanted suspects.

Police spokesperson, Timothy Sam says the 20 were arrested for various crimes.

“Six of the 20 were arrested on Friday the 20 January 2023 and the rest (14) the 26 January 2023. The suspects who have been on the run from the police for various crimes including attempted murder, theft, robbery, housebreaking and theft, assault (GBV), and contravention of protection order were arrested,”

The suspects have been evading court appearance dates while others violated court orders.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend in Kimberley in the Northern Cape is expected back in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is expected to make a formal bail application.

Reginald Taaibos was arrested after the community of Kimberley tracked him down, following the alleged rape and assault incident, and handed him over to the police.