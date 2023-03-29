KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed reports of arrests in the murders of hip-hop artist Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down on Florida Road in Durban last month.

Police say unconfirmed reports around alleged arrests are misleading the public. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says such reports could jeopardise ongoing investigations. Police are appealing for space and time to investigate the matter without undue pressure and unwarranted scrutiny from armchair investigators, analysts and faceless so-called sources who are claiming to be closer to the investigations.

Netshiunda says “Police are duty-bound to keep the victims’ families abreast about any developments in the investigations. These irresponsible reporting rub salt into the fresh wounds of the family members who have put their faith in law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book and for justice to prevail.”

Police say the investigations are ongoing and will keep the public updated. “Police will keep the public updated as and when there is any breakthrough or development worth communicating about.”