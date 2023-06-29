Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Semakaleng Manamela, is confident that the Crime Prevention Summit will come up with an effective strategy in the fight against crime in the province.

The two-day summit seeks to device strategies to fight the scourge of crime. Manamela was speaking on the first day of the crime prevention summit underway in White River.

The @MpumalangaGov is currently hosting Provincial Crime Prevention Summit under theme “Together Let’s Fight Crime to reclaim our Peace “ 29-30 June 2023. #MPCrimePreventionSummit #FightingCrimeTogether #LetsGrowMpumalangaTogether pic.twitter.com/tviGqjRV9K — Gcis_mpumalangaProvince (@GCISMpumalanga) June 29, 2023

Various stakeholders are engaging one another with the aim to clamp down on criminal activities.

Murder and rape remain one of the prevalent crimes that the province is grappling with.

According to statistics of the fourth quarter of 2022, kidnapping has also recorded an alarming upsurge.

Pienaar, Witbank and Delmas police stations recorded increases in kidnapping cases.

Manamela believes that the summit will come up with solutions to most of these crimes.

“Remember most of these crimes are taking place in the households where people are sleeping, now we have come with measures. Murder is a problem all over…murder is going categorically high. This is one area where we need to put our foot down on.”

Contributing factors

Meanwhile Professor Somadoda Fikeni is of the view that lack of honesty and failure to implement policies are some of the major contributing factors to most of the crimes taking place in the country.

According to Fikeni, the country needs to look at the ecosystem that breeds crime to effectively deal with the scourge.

“We have focused on the hardware of the society and forgot the software. The values, the principles, the character formation of the people, who are supposed to enforce things. In the absence of that you cannot have any consciousness of patriotism, because it will be me myself and I, even citizenship will be sold for R500.”

