Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for the alleged murder of his cousin in Walmer township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the man stabbed to death his cousin after an altercation on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu says police arrived at the scene and found the body of the victim on the floor with stab wounds to the chest.

Naidu says the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

The accused will appear in court on Monday

“On questioning people that had gathered at the scene, detectives noticed a very nervous male who claimed to be the cousin of the deceased. The 40-year-old man was taken to the police station for further questioning. The motive for the murder is yet to be established. The deceased cousin was detained on a charge of murder. He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.”