Police arrest four more suspects over Soshanguve murders

Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day fatal shooting of four people at Jukulyn in Soshanguve north of Pretoria.

14-year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela, her uncle Mpho Kgobotlo – a police officer and Kgobotlo’s two friends Phomolang Molakapatlo and Thando Dlamini were shot dead by gunmen travelling in two cars.

Eyewitnesses say the assailants opened fire at a group of people sitting inside a car outside Ziwela’s home in Soshanguve Block P.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says the suspects were arrested at the weekend.

“The suspects, three males and one female were arrested on the night of 06 January 2024 in various areas around Pretoria, which brings the total number of arrested suspects to six. Three firearms, an AK 47 and two pistols were confiscated.”

“The suspects will appear at Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 9 January 2024, on charges of murder and possession of unlicenced firearm. The two previously arrested suspects, Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni will appear in court again on 12 January 2024,” adds Mbambo.

