Plans are being made to transport relief aid to Citrusdal on the Cape West Coast after the access road to and from the area was washed away following days of heavy rains in the Western Cape.

The access road to Citrusdal from the N-7 washed away due to the river overflowing.

Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers will provide relief aid to the affected areas.

Aerial support was called in but helicopters can’t take off due to bad weather.

Floods leave a trail of damage in the Western Cape:

Cederberg Municipal Manager Gerrit Matthyse says several towns including Clanwilliam remain without electricity due to infrastructure that washed away.

“Citrusdal is still totally cut off from the Cederberg communities, they are still isolated, similarly also with Wupperthal community, they are still also cut off from the rest of Cederberg. That’s why our priority since we started Thursday is to provide food to those communities. But obviously due to all roads that washed away it is very difficult for us under the current conditions.”