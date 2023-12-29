Number of missing persons in the wake of Ladysmith floods rises to 10

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department has reported an increase in the number of missing persons to 10, following the Christmas Eve floods in Ladysmith.

Despite the recovery of 16 bodies, families continue to report missing relatives.

Various search and rescue teams, including police units, K9 teams, the NSRI, private emergency services, and NGOs, are actively participating in the search efforts.

CoGTA Spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi noted that the Msimango family initially reported six missing members, but all have since been located.

The intensified search aims to provide closure to affected families amid this tragic incident.

“The count of missing persons has also increased as more people reported to the police. The search teams received bolstered support with the deployment of additional personnel from the SAPS K9 Unit, from various stations across the province. While this is an immense tragedy, we hope that it will bring some comfort to the families who have lost their loved ones, as they can now proceed with the necessary funeral arrangements and find closure in this tragic incident,” says Mngadi.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service says many parts of KwaZulu-Natal may be in for heavy rainfall throughout the New Year’s long weekend.

A warning has been issued that heavy rainfall may occur from this afternoon over the Durban metro, Pietermaritzburg, Estcourt, Mooi River, Newcastle, Kokstad and Port Shepstone.

Forecaster Wisani Maluleke says these areas, as well as places along the coast, can expect increased rainfall and strong winds from tomorrow until New Year’s Eve.

He has warned that business owners and residents in low-lying areas should be vigilant because the heavy rain may lead to flooding.

“Tomorrow, we have 60% (chance of) showers and thunderstorms in the southern part of the province and 30% in the northern part of the province tomorrow. Looking into the weekend into Monday, we have 60% chances of showers and thunderstorms and they may become severe and we urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads as this may lead to flooding,” says Maluleke.