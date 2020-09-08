The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch appeared in court after his girlfriend opened a case of assault against him.

The incident allegedly occurred at the soccer player’s home in Midrand over the weekend.

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says Lorch was granted R2 000 bail.

He will appear in court again on the 8th of October.

Pirates issues statement

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates FC says while they are aware of the incident and allegations levelled against one of its players, the matter is in the hands of the authorities.

The football club says it condemns gender-based violence.

“As a club we cannot comment further except to say that we condemn all forms of violence, especially violence against women and children. We support the rights of each and every individual but we strongly condemn violence. This country has witnessed some of the most appalling cases of GBV and we do not take this matter lightly, however, we need to respect the process undertaken by the authorities and allow the law to take its course.”

Social media abuzz with reactions

News of the alleged assault by Lorch has received mixed reactions from users on Twitter, with many expressing disappointment over the player’s alleged actions.

Here are a few reactions:

Thembinkosi Lorch is already out on bail, GBV is a joke in this country. — Kamo Marven (@AkeMarven) September 7, 2020

The dude’s talent is going down the drain Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested last night after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Whilst GBV is at peak, Lorch decided to assault his bae 🤔🙃😩 pic.twitter.com/7E88WSZPuX — GAOLATLHE🌈🌤✨ (@Fortune__R) September 7, 2020

Thembinkosi Lorch is innocent until proven guilty. If you disagree with me, there is something wrong in your head. pic.twitter.com/DHPbZMVZJe — Encyclopaedia (@Encyclo33966772) September 7, 2020