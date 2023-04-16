Orlando Pirates have advanced to the semi-finals of the Nedbank cup.

They were made to sweat before beating third tier side Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties after extra time at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams were level 1-1 after extra time.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Tebogo Makunga scored for Pirates and Dondol Stars respectively after extra time.

In the other match, Stellenbosch FC have caused an upset to beat defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Iqraam Rayners scored a brace for Stellies, while Aubrey Modiba’s shot deflected off goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt for Sundowns only goal.-Reporting by Vincent Sitsula

After a tough 90 the defending champions bow out of the Nedbank Cup, thank you to the yellow nation for your unwavering support, we will come back stronger! Stellenbosch (47′ 56′ Rayners) 2️⃣➖1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (38′ Langeveldt(OG))#Sundowns #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/OBB39CRH1P — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 15, 2023