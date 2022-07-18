African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 68. Duarte had been serving her second term as ANC Deputy Secretary-General after first serving under former party President, Jacob Zuma, from 2012 to 2017.

Her party announced the news of her death early on Sunday morning via a social media post accompanied by a statement detailing the news of her passing.

Photo Gallery of Jessie Duarte at ANC events and Election results centre between 2017 and 2021:

Photos by Dinilohlanga Mekuto.