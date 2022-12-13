The Phala Phala farm saga continues to grab international headlines. This is as International Relations and Co-operation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, says she has fielded questions from several of her colleagues about what’s happening in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’ fate has been thrust into the spotlight after the Section 89 Independent Panel found that he has a case to answer with regards to the robbery on his Phala Phala farm.

International media houses are following developments in South Africa as members of parliament voted against the section 89 report.

DISCUSSION | MPs vote against Phala Phala Report: Sysman Motloung and Prof Setulego Mathebesi:

South Africa’s top diplomat, Naledi Pandor says, “We wont have a different President in 2023. I think president Ramaphosa will remain unless something unexpected occurs. But in my limited analysis President Cyril Ramaphosa will remain the President.”

Pandor also believes that the President has exercised his right by taking the report for review.

However, Pretoria still getting calls about the current developments in the country.

“One or two colleagues have called but they don’t want to miniature the issue. There are more interested on whether South Africa is stable, is there problem? Should we anticipate conflict or harm when temperature remains high in SA? We are a stable democracy and we need to tell them not to be alarmed and withdraw investments.”

Investors keenly watching

An economist, Dr Lumkile Mondi, says investors are keenly watching these developments.

“What concerns investors is when institutions are being eroded and I think South Africa has shown time and again that the judiciary remains quite robust. Our parliament remains robust and hence the section 89 inquiry that has put the President in this position that is very unpalatable not for investors but for all of us because it creates uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, as Minister Pandor is heading to the US-Africa Summit in Washington DC, she will continue to get questions from investors and other political role players about the current situation in South Africa.

