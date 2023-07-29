Petrolheads across the country have competed in the annual Golden Generation Invasion Spinshow in Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The drag racing event sees hundreds of people converging on the Diamond City for an adrenaline rush.

The annual spinshow has been in existence since 2017. This year’s show is a special edition, dedicated to the Green and Gold.

Preston Manaiza, the Spinshow organiser explains: “Basically we are calling this one the World Cup edition meaning that we want to activate that feeling of the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks are defending this year. We are going green and gold this is what its all about. The world cup edition we are saying go Bokke we are behind you.”

Many perceive it be a dangerous sport – but to these spinners – it’s a way of life. And some are as young as 16-years-old. Andrea Malander and Raees Weir are the youngest spinners

“It has really had a positive impact. For me its a way of life, you take out all of your stress in the cars, so its really lovely,” says Malander.

Weir adds, “What inspired me to do spinning is the fact I grew up around cars. Its a different experience to what we usually do in Cape Town.”

Spinners and the community came in their numbers to compete and do what they know best. Despite the cold weather the event also plays a positive impact in bringing people together.

A spinner, Sherwin Jacobs says, “Spinning in the Northern Cape means so much to the people, to the community, to have an even like this its top class. I mean the guys are enjoying themselves.”

Howard Isaac, an audience member, adds, “We get together in spinning events like this. All of us come together mostly, so far for me its been hundreds its just the coldness.” –Reporting by Karabo Siyoko