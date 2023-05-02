The price of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol will go up by 37 cents per litre from midnight.

Diesel on the other hand will see a decrease of up to 74 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin by 33 cents per litre.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to the cost of crude oil, international petroleum product prices and the rand or dollar exchange rate.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the average Brent crude oil price increased from $79 dollars and 24 cents to over $80 during the period under review.

In the same period, the rand appreciated slightly against the dollar, from R18.30 to R18.12 cents per US dollar.

In the recent budget speech, Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana announced that an increase of 1 cent per litre will be made to the general fuel levy in the price structures of both petrol and diesel.

This is to allow the industry to recoup the levy payment for April 2023 and will be removed with effect from June 7, 2023.