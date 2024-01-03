Fuel price drop provides some relief

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Consumers are welcoming a reduction in fuel prices as of midnight, bringing some relief to their expenses. The Central Energy Fund has announced the adjustments, citing a decrease in the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin from December 1 to December 27.

According to the Central Energy Fund, the price of petrol, 93 and 95 octanes, has seen a decrease of 62 cents and 76 cents per litre, respectively. Diesel prices have also observed a decline, ranging from R1.18 to R1.26 cents per litre. Additionally, the cost of paraffin has reduced by 93 cents.

The Fund attributes these changes to the decrease in average international product prices during the review period.

Simultaneously, the rand experienced a depreciation against the US Dollar, contributing to higher Basic Fuel Prices.