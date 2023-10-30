Fuel prices expected to drop on Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Motorists can expect some relief at the fuel pumps from Wednesday.

Petrol prices are set to decrease by R1,78 per litre while diesel will go down by up to 85 cents per litre.

Department of Energy spokesperson Robert Maake says this is due to the lower prices of oil which lead to the decrease in prices of petroleum products during the period under review.

Maake breakdowns the latest fuel adjustments: “The following fuel prices will be effective on Wednesday 1 November – both grades of petrol will decrease by R1.78 cents a litre; diesel will decrease by 82 and 85 cents a litre; illuminating paraffin will decrease by R1.30 cents at retail level and LP gas will increase by R1.49 cents per kilogram.”

“This late levy increases by 21.92 cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel. There’s also higher demand for gas due to the winter season in the northern hemisphere,” adds Maake.