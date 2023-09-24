People are being urged to visit the Nylsvley Nature Reserve in Modimolle in Limpopo this heritage month as it is rich in biodiversity and home to over 400 bird species.

It is also home to different types of antelope and other endangered mammals.

It has also been declared a Ramsar wetland site because of its international importance.

The wetlands play a crucial role in attracting tourists to Limpopo.

Nkiyasi Mhlongo and Tshikani Moyani who visited the reserve recently describe it as a unique experience.

“It was a beautiful experience just to be closer to nature and get back to our roots and the birds making the beautiful sounds. We are here to see nature. We have already seen one animal, Tsetsebe (antelope) and nature is important to us, we need to conserve it.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Tourism in the province, Sinah Maduwane, says the uniqueness of the reserve has improved the status of tourism in Limpopo.

“We performed very very well a year after COVID-19, more than a year before COVID-19. Now picking up, we are performing in the tourism sector and we have people coming and booking just to see wildlife.”