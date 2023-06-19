The Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, says there has been no fatalities reported in the City, amid reports of two lives lost due to flooding in the Western Cape province.

Parts of the province are still underwater following days of torrential downpours, coupled with harsh winds – with flooding reported in several areas. Mop up operations are continuing.

Hill-Lewis says rescue workers have had to pull affected people out in some parts of the City.

“We’ve had no loss of life so far inside the City. I have heard yes sadly that a member of the public has lost their life in the Swellendam area. I heard another one unconfirmed in the Drakenstein area I believe. So there has been a couple of fatalities sadly. City fire and rescue have had to go and pull some people out, but no fatalities so far.”

Geordin Hill-Lewis gives an update on the Western Cape floods:

Meanwhile, Western Cape authorities are bracing for another cold front on Monday, as the province has been hard hit by widespread flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Humanitarian relief is still being provided to many areas. The floods have made many roads and bridges inaccessible.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the cold front is predicted to cause heavy rain in the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts, potentially resulting in more flooding along the rivers.

“Another cold front is expected on Monday 19 June which will result in rain and showers over the Western parts of the Western Cape. The cold front moving in over the western cape will generate wave heights ranging between 4 to 5 metres between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.”