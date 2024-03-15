Parties’ threats of violence will not intimidate IEC: Mamabolo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says risks in the 2024 provincial and national elections include rolling blackouts and an unsafe environment for voters.

Recently, MK party members warned that the commission’s offices and courts would be attacked if the party is not included on the ballot paper.

VIDEO |MK Youth League threaten election day disruption:

However, the IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo says political parties’ threats of violence ahead of the elections on May 29 will not intimidate the commission.

Mamabolo addressed the media at a National Press Club discussion in Pretoria yesterday.

He says, “If you want to discredit the process you don’t do it on the day of elections, you have to do it in the buildup and when you lose on election day, you can say I told you. So that issue, it’s a risk that we are alive to and we are doing some work quietly. There are engagements with the relevant parties and instances may eventuate where we are forced to approach the judiciary for intervention like the Electoral Court.”

VIDEO | SA has a proud record of free and fair elections to uphold: Dr Brigalia Bam: