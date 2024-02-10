sabc-plus-logo

Eskom implements stage six load shedding

  • Electricity pylons.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Power utility, Eskom has pushed load shedding to Stage 6.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Eskom says it has been forced to ramp up load shedding to Stage 6 in some areas due to high demand.

It also added that some power stations needed to be taken offline.

Eskom says it will communicate further should any significant changes occur.

 

