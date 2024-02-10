Eskom implements stage six load shedding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Power utility, Eskom has pushed load shedding to Stage 6.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Eskom says it has been forced to ramp up load shedding to Stage 6 in some areas due to high demand.

It also added that some power stations needed to be taken offline.

Eskom says it will communicate further should any significant changes occur.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Saturday, 10 February 2024: In spite of returning two generating units to service over the last 24 hours, two generating units were also taken offline. This combined with the need to replenish the pumped storage dams in preparation for the week ahead,… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 9, 2024