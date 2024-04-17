Parties in KwaZulu-Natal urged to avoid bloodshed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political analyst, Prof. Bheki Mngomezulu, has cautioned political leaders, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, to be mindful of their words and actions.

The province which is hotly-contested has a history of political intolerance.

Mngomezulu says with every party eyeing the province, there are fears that the competition could stoke tensions between political parties.

He has urged parties to encourage their members to be tolerant to avoid bloodshed.

Mngomezulu says, “Politicians have to refrain from inciting violence unnecessarily either through what they say or what they do. Secondly, their followers or members of the public should also refrain from inciting violence, because one incident could in fact lead to an unacceptable situation whereby lives will be lost and thirdly, state institutions have to come to the party and ensure that in executing their constitutional mandate, they also make sure that there is political tolerance.”

