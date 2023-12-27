SALGA warns of rising political violence in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has issued a stark warning, expressing concerns that KwaZulu-Natal may be on the brink of escalating political violence.

SALGA Chairperson, Thami Ntuli, highlights this ominous trend during a media briefing in Durban, emphasising the province’s struggle against a surge in political killings.

Of the 40 ward councillors who lost their lives this year, Ntuli reveals that 18 were victims of assassination.

Ntuli laments that the targeted assassinations not only threaten individual politicians but also deprive vulnerable communities of committed leaders who are working for positive change.

SALGA outlines the state of local government in KwaZulu-Natal: Thami Ntuli

He criticises the length of time it takes to implement security measures following a reported threat and expresses dissatisfaction with the current risk assessment process.

Ntuli believes the spike in political killings could be linked to politicians not accepting the outcome of elections.

He has urged Police Minister, Bheki Cele to urgently intervene to ensure that the 2024 general elections are peaceful.

“We are calling the minister of police to consider inviting the collaboration of different stakeholders such as leaders in business and religious leaders because the commissioner of police in KwaZulu-Natal Mr Mkhwanazi is on record confirming that these political killings are not only a problem in the province but the mass shooting of people is something that is prevalence in the province hence why every citizen should be concerned.”

SALGA calls for a collaborative effort involving stakeholders from various sectors, including business and religious leaders. The Chairperson of SALGA emphasises that the issue of political killings goes beyond the province and underlines the importance of a comprehensive approach that involves all concerned citizens.

Despite the distressing rise in political violence, Ntuli acknowledges the relative peace observed in most by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal. This observation offers a glimmer of encouragement amid the broader challenges faced by the province.