The community of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape has called on the ANC Provincial Committee to broker peace in the area. This follows the torching of six homesteads belonging to ANC members at Makhwalweni village in ward 1 of the Ingquza Hill Municipality last week.

The incident is allegedly linked to a feud between supporters of an independent councilor and ANC members.

Four people are facing charges of arson, and public violence in connection with the torching of the homes.

The homes were set alight by a rampaging mob, leaving the affected families homeless.

“The problem here is that ANC lost the elections in 2021. Even then it was very difficult, because when we lost as the ANC, we cannot say that the elections were free and fair. The people from the independent candidate, the agents and (canvassers) were so rude. They were carrying dangerous arms, and threatening that if the independent does not win, they are going to kill everybody who belongs to the ANC, but that did not happen because the independent won the elections. We convened a BGM, because we were preparing for the REC and PGM, and they came and destabilised the meeting, saying they were not called. How can you call people who are not members of the ANC in a meeting?,” says ANC Branch Secretary Dumisani Mjokovane.

The violence has left many of the affected families traumatised.

“This is my home, which has been burnt by them, because I am the chairperson of the ANC. They believe that all those who are leading in this branch are the ones that should be terrorised. So, we find ourselves in this situation. Our families are left desperate. Some are even staying with our relatives because our homes are completely destroyed. I do not have anything here. My mother who is sick had to stay with me,” says Mjokovane.

“The situation is very bad, our home was completely burned. Things are just worse for my siblings, because my mother and father passed away and we were left alone. Now that our home has been burned, we will have to start building our home from the ground. We allocated ourselves to relatives, but what is most painful is that there are family members from the people that torched our home. Our way forward as a family is to continue being members of the ANC, and no one will force us to another political party,” says Nomanina Mabhena, ANC branch secretary.

The victims believe that the torching of their houses could have been prevented.

“They first came here on Monday and vandalised this house, then on Tuesday they came back and burned this house into ashes like this. If the police did their job, it wouldn’t be like this because we gave them the information, especially the Hlababomvu Police Station. We told the police that they were going to vandalise the house, but they failed to protect us,” says affected community member, Sivuyisile Jiba.

Independent councillor, Mzolisi Tshabiso, has distanced himself from the criminal acts, saying it is an ANC problem.

“I would like the ANC in the province to intervene, because all these people belong to one political party. This fighting started during the 2021 BGM, so if the PEC can intervene and listen to the problems and complaints from both sides, that might bring a lasting solution. I believe that the province has the capacity to resolve this. I did not stand as an independent candidate out of my own will, but certain people approached and convinced me, and desperate members of the ANC elected me and I won. I am convinced that the ANC can resolve this chaos, nothing else.”

Those who allegedly support the independent councillor say they are members of the community and were denied participation in the ANC branch general meeting.

One of the community members, Nokhethile Nojayisile, says, “The reason for the torching of people’s houses is because we decided to elect our own councillor. People who think they own ANC do not want to allow us in the BGM, but I must say we are ANC, and we love ANC here at ward 1.”

“The main reason is that people want leadership in this branch. There is no leadership as we speak. We cannot allow a situation where voters are not allowed to take part in the BGM. People are denied when wanting to take part in the BGM, that is why we have this chaos, where you see vandalism and all of that. That is the root cause if not resolved,” says Mfundo Dilayise, who is one of the community members.

The ANC has also condemned the violence directed at its members in the area.