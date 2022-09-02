Parliament’s National Assembly Rules Committee has discussed the possibility of establishing a committee to oversee the Presidency. The Rules Committee determines how the institution functions in terms of procedures and the general business of the National Assembly.

Opposition parties have for years called for an Oversight Committee to hold the Presidency to account. The matter is again in the spotlight with President Cyril Ramaphosa being under fire for possibly having violated the exchange control laws for not reporting the theft of American dollars at his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

Currently, Parliament has no mechanism to demand the President to account, except via questions. But, parties say this is not sufficient. Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Chief Whip Narend Singh made the proposal to establish the committee.

“We do not have oversight over vote 1, not ministers in presidency, they are not presidency, overall years, we don’t have oversight,” says Singh.

He was supported by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube.

“Budget votes are not enough it can’t replace need for rigorous oversight in form of a committee able to pay oversight over presidency as a whole,” says Gwarube.

EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu says it is long overdue.

“Several committee and commissions and teams established in office of president and they do not account to anyone or committee in Parliament,” says Shivambu.

ANC member Richard Diyantyi says proper procedure must be followed for this matter.

“I think merits and other issues, can be well placed on the basis of proper processing of issue, can engage further when it comes back to us,” says Diyantyi.

The matter will be referred to the sub rules committee to discuss.