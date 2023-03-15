Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the inquiry into her fitness to hold office is a special project of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She says the party has come after her because of her investigation of people she calls untouchables.

These, she says, include President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mkhwebane says the inquiry has nothing to do with holding her to account but is a furtherance of the DA’s opposition to her being Public Protector.

VIDEO | Committee for Section 194 Inquiry: 15 March 2023