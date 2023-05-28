The African National Congress (ANC) Parliamentary Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina has refuted claims that she tried to solicit funds from suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to make her Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office “go away.”

Majodina, alongside former cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and the Chairperson of the Inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, were fingered as trying to exhort money from Mkhwebane.

A case has since been opened with the police.

Majodina denies any knowledge of the matter and says she will not take this matter lying down.

“I have not been called by any police. I don’t know when this thing has happened and I am going to sue umzilikazi. I mean dragging my name, I don’t even sit in that committee and this is not the first time from South African journalists when this committee started its work there was an article that I bribed ANC members with a million rands, that I must find Mkhwebane guilty. How do you bribe people who are on a fact-finding mission? So today, it’s me now who wants to end this case of Mkhwebane. I mean how is that possible? Oh no oh no you know this cheap destructive journalism, it’s not on.”

Meanwhile, attempts to get a comment from Advocate Mkhwebane have gone unanswered.