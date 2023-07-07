Suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has missed yet another deadline set by the Section 194 inquiry committee into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane had until Thursday to reply to written questions sent to her by committee members and evidence leaders.

Mkhwebane misses deadline, what next? Bulelani Phillip:



Committee Chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi says since Mkhwebane had elected not to make further representations or reply to questions, the committee is now moving forward to the next steps.

“There will be, from the 7th to 12th of July, time set aside for closing arguments, if any. Two from 20 evidence leader, (doing) summation of evidence; three from 20th to 26th, this will be time set aside for report writing, period!”

Possible repercussions as Mkhwebane misses Section 194 Inquiry deadline: Sinawo Makangela



The African Transformation Movement (ATM), has written to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to complain about its inaction against the Constitutional Court for delaying the judgement of the matter of the suspension of Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The party is citing the recent suspension of two high court judges for delays in delivering judgments for more than eight months..

In a letter, ATM President, Vuyo Zungula says the Constitutional Court is guilty of the same crime and the lack of uniform action raises questions about the consistency and fairness of the decision-making process.

Mkhwebane had until Thursday to reply to written question sent to her more than a week ago.

“This recommendation to the president led to the suspension of two judges. However, it is disconcerting to note that the justices of the Constitutional Court, who are responsible for delivering a judgment on the Mkhwebane suspension matter, have not faced any consequences for their delayed judgment despite Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane laying an official complaint with the JSC,” ATM Spokesperson, Zama Ntshona explains.