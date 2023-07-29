Civil society organisation Public Interest SA has accused suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane of employing delaying tactics, in her request for the recusal of the Section 194 committee chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi.

Dyantyi has decided not to recuse himself.

Mkhwebane alleges Dyantyi, ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina and the late Tina Joemat-Petterson each tried to solicit a R200 000 bribe from her husband to make the inquiry go away.

Dyantyi says Mkhwebane failed to provide all the recordings she claims to have relied on in the recusal application.

Founder of Public Interest SA, Tebogo Khaas says, “We all know that this is part of the delaying tactics that the suspended Public Protector has been engaging in, in so far as the process is concerned. So, requesting Mr Qubudile, to recuse himself was just another ploy to try and delay this process for as long as they can.”

“I think in their minds, they just want to make sure that it drags on until such time that it is time for her term to expire. Mr Qubudile, I think he is well within his rights not to recuse himself, as they mentioned that there are other avenues that the suspended public protector ought to have pursued if she really had issues around Mr Qubudile- and which she didn’t,” explains Khaas.