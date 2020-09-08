Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot last Thursday at her home at Evander in Mpumalanga.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Beauty Dlulane, has extended condolences to the family of actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa, who died at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital over the weekend.

She was shot last Thursday at her home in Evander in Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that the incident took place after she intervened in a commotion between her brother and two other men.

Dlulane says the arts sector has been robbed of a talented and inspirational young woman.

