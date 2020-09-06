In a statement, the family says Mdeliswa was shot on September, 3 in Evander, Mpumalanga.

Popular South African actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa, popularly known for the role of Khanya in SABC1 Isindebele drama ‘Ikani’, has died at the age of 34.

In a statement, the family says Mdeliswa was shot on September 3, in Evander, Mpumalanga.

Here is a statement from the Mdeliswa Family regarding the shooting and passing away of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. #RIPThandekaMdeliswa pic.twitter.com/DC3cIN2RNV — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) September 5, 2020

She was rushed to the Steve biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she was in a critical condition.

Mdeliswa’s family says she died on Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her shooting.

Social media is abuzz with tributes following the death of the popular actress.

On social the hashtag RIP-Thandeka-Mdeliswa is trending at number one in South Africa with many highlighting their frustration that gender-based violence has claimed another victim. There have renewed calls on government to act and do more to protect the country’s women and children.

Below are some of the tweets:

Men have really declared war against women. 💔Rest now angel 🕊#RIPThandekaMdeliswa — Rhadi-Bear (@LKauma) September 6, 2020

#RIPThandekaMdeliswa so many years of education yet nobody taught us to love one another 😪💔💔💔 Rest easy queen 💔🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/dENTKfQ8nh — kim Karabo🌐 (@MeMe13427160) September 6, 2020