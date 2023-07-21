Families of the Enyobeni tragedy have expressed disappointment at government authorities for dragging their feet to furnish them with the autopsy report regarding the death of their children.

Angry parents visited the health department’s forensic laboratory to get answers but they were not allowed inside the premises.

Parents say they were only informed verbally about the cause of deaths and received nothing on paper.

Ntombizonke Mgangala says government has failed them.

“The treatment was not so conducive for us. It was a very bad treatment. We were not even allowed to get inside; there was no official to accept us, but we were attended to by security officers. We are here, heartbroken; trying to understand what is it that our government is hiding in relation to the deaths of our children.”

Mgangala adds that they will never be in peace without truth and justice:

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Department of health spokesperson, Yonela Dekeda says the forensic report is with South African Police Service.

“Upon the completion of the forensic investigation process, the department handed over the report to the SAPS investigation officer. The department wishes to report that the cause(s) of death results for this particular case were handed over to SAPS to conduct their investigation. We also want to emphasise that this is standard procedure, as the law prohibits the department to divulge the cause of death for investigative cases, as this may jeopardise police investigation. The department also wishes to emphasise that the matter is before the court of law.”