The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has called on provincial education departments to follow the Eastern Cape in allowing learners to write the final exams in their home language.

Grade 12 learners in the Eastern Cape will be able to write the final exams in isiXhosa. Until now, matric learners have only been able to answer exam papers in English and Afrikaans.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga hopes this will increase the pass rate.

“For the reason that the national department has accepted this move is that we are worried that we are going to get stuck when we get to the exams. We are hoping that other provinces will also take the baton and run with it and they can learn from the Eastern Cape how we have done it. Learning in your language is better than learning in a language you don’t understand,” says PanSALB’s Eastern Cape provincial manager Xolisa Tshongolo.

