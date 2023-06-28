A panel will recommend a candidate for the appointment of a Commissioner to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in due course.

This comes after the panel, led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, interviewed 12 candidates in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The panel comprising of the heads of chapter 9 institutions were tasked with finding a suitable candidate for the 7-year fixed appointment.

Candidates echoed one another in highlighting the paramount task of the IEC: to ensure free and fair elections.

The challenges faced by the IEC were also placed at the fore – among them voter apathy and the integration of independent candidates on the ballot paper.

Independence of IEC

The integrity of the Independent Electoral Commission is an absolute necessity in a democracy. This, according to anti-apartheid activist and former politician, Janet Love who emphasised the importance of maintaining the independence of the IEC.

Peace and stability

Former Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Isaac Dintwe, also raised his hand for the post, highlighting the important feature of the IEC’s mandate as peace and stability.

Integrity

While Attorney Bongekile Zulu has highlighted the importance of having leaders with integrity at the electoral body. Zulu says this is an important virtue to have in the Chapter 9 institution that is tasked with ensuring that South Africa’s elections are free and fair.

Voter education

Another candidate, Hanif Valley says there must be voter education to ensure that voters understand the new electoral system as South Africa prepares to head to the polls next year. Vally says the new Electoral Act would see independent candidates contest national and provincial elections.

The panel will be tasked with ensuring that the mandate of the IEC is upheld and that the selected Commissioner champions the ideals envisaged in the Constitution. -Additional reporting by Zoleka Qodashe

