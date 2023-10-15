Pandor calls for boycott of Israeli goods amid ongoing Gaza strikes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor has called for a boycott of goods originating from Israel, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Pandor’s plea comes as Israel continues its military operations in the region.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, Pandor emphasised the urgency of addressing the plight of Palestinians in the Middle East.

Pandor shared her recent experience, stating, “The African Union Commission chairperson had issued an invitation to Israel to become an observer at the African union. Imagine my horror. I decided at that moment that I would raise my arm and would propose that this decision be rescinded. I walked around the room seeking support of 54 nations. I got three and I included SADC in that. But I said nevertheless this is not gonna happen.”

Numsa’s International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference concludes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, former Minister of Intelligence Ronnie Kasrils says the decision taken by Israel to cut water and electricity supply to Gaza is a violation of human rights.

Speaking at the International Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Johannesburg, Kasrils says Palestinians have a right to freedom in their land and has called on delegates at the conference to fight injustices around the world.

“We have seen already a million in the streets of the world and we will see the millions grow to tens of millions, north, south, east and west from where we all come. And let me remind ourselves of the great warrior Spartacus. Where is Spartacus?”

In an update on Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said 2,215 civilians, including 724 children and 458 women, have been killed since the conflict broke out one week ago.

The health ministry also said that 8,714 citizens have been injured in Gaza with varying degrees of injuries sustained.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Minister Naledi Pandor is addressing the #DilemmasofHumanity conference. She talks about how the media has become extremely biased and the existence of “embedded journalism” particularly when reporting on #Palestine#BuildSocialism#FreePalestine #ForTheLoveofTheWorkingClass pic.twitter.com/657qHIuVnO — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) October 14, 2023

Additional Reporting: Reuters