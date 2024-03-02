PAC going back to its roots for manifesto launch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), is launching its 2024 Elections Manifesto at the Orlando Communal Arena in Soweto today.

The party says their manifesto will mainly talk to the problems of the African people.

We are here today from 12h00. Let’s meet in Orlando.#VotePAC2024 pic.twitter.com/DJtaL2DkKK — Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) (@MyPAConline) March 2, 2024

Pan Africanist Congress | PAC going back to its roots: Mzwanele Nyhontso

PAC Secretary-General, Apa Pooe says the venue is significant because that is where the party was founded 65 years ago.

”We decided on this venue just to retrace our steps back to the steps of [Robert] Sobukwe when they founded this organisation. The theme for us this year, as it is the year Sobukwe would have turned 100 years, is Sobukwe Centenary. We wish to be like Sobukwe, do the things that they would do, the leaders that where very selfless to the African people”

Live Stream: PAC launches its Elections 2024 manifesto: