President Cyril Ramaphosa says that overcoming poverty is an act of justice. In his weekly letter, the President reflects on honouring Nelson Mandela through the founding father of nation’s observation that “while poverty persists, there is no true freedom”.

He adds that Madiba’s life and work will be celebrated by recommitting to build a society to which he dedicated his life.

According to the Ramaphosa, the funds spent on social protection are not wasted but make a difference in people’s lives.

He further acknowledges that the provision of social protection will not on its own end poverty or inequality in our society.

Ramaphosa says to end poverty we need an economy that grows, attracts investment , creates jobs and allows new companies to emerge and thrive.

Through an integrated and comprehensive system of social support, we are not only meeting our collective responsibility to the most vulnerable in society. We are also investing in our country's future.