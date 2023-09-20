Over 40 schools in the North West Province are beneficiaries of the Vitality Booster Porridge Programme rolled out by SunFarming Food and Energy Group.

Many learners in the province face the challenge of hunger, a barrier that hinders their ability to excel academically.

This programme is dedicated to making a difference amidst food security issues, by distributing fortified maize to learners. This number translates to over 16 000 households, guaranteed a meal.

SunFarming Project Manager, Henriette Schoeman says, “At the moment we are supplying sixteen thousand learner households on a monthly basis , and in addition the learners are receiving a supplementary meal each morning from the school kitchens. Reason for that is that children travel long distances to come to school without having breakfast.”

Meanwhile, parents say the programme closes, to some extent, the food poverty gap.

“This instant porridge helps us because there are parents who are not working and living with many people in one house. This instant porridge helps us. Even grandparents have it and take their medication.”