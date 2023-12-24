Polokwane Orphanage home receive early Christmas presents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A number of orphaned children as well as those from disadvantaged households from the community of Bloodriver outside Polokwane in Limpopo have received early Christmas presents.

Non-Governmental Organisation Thy Rest and the Altar of Glory Church hosted a Christmas party for the children.

The children also took part in a walk calling for an end to gender-based violence.

A joyous Christmas celebration. The day was filled with fun activities, with children playing on the jumping castle. The Christmas spirit was also felt by the adults.

Thy Rest Founder Nobza Javu explains, “We host Christmas party for the kids as part of our prevention programs for gender-based violence and we give them gifts. We also do a GBV walk with cards written no to GBV. We are having fun and our message is just to say no to gender-based violence, focusing on children.”

Senior pastor at the Altar of Glory Church, Nkanukeni Ramukhotheli, believes all children need to be protected and cared for, especially during the holiday season.

“In this village we saw that it is good to spend Christmas party with the little kids, because some of the children they don’t find this enjoyment or moment at their homes because this is a rural area.”

Some of the children, Selda Lekutu and Phenyo Ndlovu, expressed their gratitude.

“I am feeling happy because I am playing a lot, and the gift that I received today I am happy I will never forget this day. I am happy because of what pastor did, because in our home our parents cannot afford to do these things, they must keep it up and continue to do this for us.”

During the celebrations, the children also called for an end to gender-based violence.